Miami got a commitment from ESPN 300 receiver Ny Carr on Sunday, giving the Hurricanes nine top-300 recruits in the 2024 class.

Carr, a 6-foot, 175-pound receiver from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, is the No. 43 prospect overall in the class. He's the ninth-ranked receiver in the nation and the seventh-ranked prospect in Georgia.

Carr had been committed to Georgia but decommitted from the Dawgs on Sept. 24. Carr took an unofficial visit to Miami this past weekend and announced his commitment Sunday.

He joins five-star Jo-Jo Trader (ranked No. 11 in the class) as well as Chance Robinson (No. 212) among the Hurricanes' commitments at wide receiver. Miami also has a commitment from ESPN 300 tight end Elija Lofton and ESPN 300 running back Kevin Riley, giving it an impressive haul of skill players.

Prior to Carr's commitment, Miami had the No. 14 recruiting class overall and the third-best class in the ACC.