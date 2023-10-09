Arizona took a hit to its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday, when ESPN 300 defensive end Elijah Rushing decommitted from the Wildcats.

Rushing is the No. 20 prospect overall. At the time of his commitment in July, he was the highest-ranked commit for Arizona since ESPN started its rankings in 2006. He's a 6-foot-6, 235-pound recruit from Tucson, Arizona, and was being hailed as the hometown recruit staying home.

Rushing had acknowledged the proximity to his home was a part of his initial decision.

"I feel like they're moving in the right direction," Rushing told ESPN in July when he announced his commitment. "That was something important to me and it's just unique to being a hometown guy. So that comes with perks in itself, and my brother [freshman safety Cruz Rushing] is there."

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Rushing said, "I have taken into consideration the recent progress and strides the program has made. Although it is evident that the program is on the rise, I have to consider my future goal."

Rushing went on to say that he reopened his recruitment after deciding that Arizona is not the right fit for him to take the next steps with his development.

Arizona has gotten off to a 3-3 start this season and is coming off a triple overtime loss to USC.

Oregon was in on Rushing's recruitment prior to his commitment to Arizona; he visited the school in June.

The Ducks are now back in the picture for Rushing, and with his recruitment open, other schools are sure to follow.

After Rushing's decommitment, Arizona has one ESPN 300 commitment in quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and one other four-star prospect with running back Jordan Washington.