Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed Monday that quarterback Christian Veilleux will start in place of Phil Jurkovec against Louisville this weekend.

Jurkovec, a transfer from Boston College, has struggled as the starter this season, throwing for 818 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. The Panthers are coming off their open date at 1-4, and Jurkovec is No. 13 in the ACC in passing yards per game with 163.6.

"I felt like we needed a spark at that position and see what happens," Narduzzi said, adding offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti made the decision.

Jurkovec is listed as the backup quarterback going into the game, and Narduzzi said he will stay at quarterback despite reports last week he was taking snaps at tight end.

"He's been in the quarterback meetings. He's a quarterback, and that's what he is," Narduzzi said. "Could he be a tight end someday? Yeah. I'm talking down the line, but he's a quarterback here at Pitt."