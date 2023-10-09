LSU coach Brian Kelly said Jayden Daniels didn't experience any shoulder issues and won't miss practice after getting knocked around during a win at Missouri last Saturday.

Daniels, who ranks third in the FBS in passing yards, briefly left the game at Missouri after taking a big hit and was replaced by backup Garrett Nussmeier. Daniels returned, finishing with 389 total yards of offense (259 passing, 130 rushing).

"Our biggest concern was overall soreness," Kelly said. "He got hit a number of times. It was a physical game. But he checked out well yesterday."

On Monday, Kelly said Daniels arrived for film study on time at 5:30 a.m., met with trainers and would be a "full go" for practice Tuesday.

LSU (4-2, 3-1) hosts Auburn (3-2, 0-2) on Saturday.

Daniels threw his 19th touchdown pass of the season during the 49-39 win, surpassing his passing touchdown total for all of last season.

"He's tough, he's physical, he's smart, he's skilled," Kelly said Saturday. "I can't use enough superlatives about him individually."

Kelly dove deeper into Daniels' progression on Monday, crediting him for improving on throws under duress and, therefore, causing his evolution to go "from good to great."

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was asked about game-planning for Daniels on Monday.

"I don't want to talk about game plans, but I don't think you can stop him," he said. "There are just too many weapons around him and he's too good. The key to this game is 'Can we hold them to field goals?' Truthfully. Nobody has stopped him. He plays so effortlessly, literally runs 40-yard touchdowns and it looks like he's jogging and yet no one is catching him. His balls are so accurate to those talented receivers.

"I just think it's a hard task. To this point, and I haven't watched future opponents so nobody use it for a bulletin board material, but to this point it's the best offensive personnel I've seen in this league, to this point."