Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is making progress from a high ankle sprain suffered late in the Blue Devils' Sept. 30 loss to Notre Dame, but head coach Mike Elko isn't sure if Leonard will be ready for Saturday's game against NC State.

Elko said Leonard was "day-to-day" but added that Leonard was "making really strong progress."

"I do think the outlook for him the rest of the season is really positive," Elko said Monday.

Leonard had led two second-half scoring drives for Duke to take a 14-13 lead on the Irish, but Sam Hartman's scramble on fourth down and a 30-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime with 31 seconds remaining put Notre Dame back on top. On Duke's subsequent drive, Leonard's second-down dropback was immediately pressured, and a Notre Dame defender rolled into his leg as he fumbled away the football.

Leonard was on crutches after the game and needed assistance returning to Duke's locker room. Further tests showed only a sprain and Duke, which was off in Week 6, was hopeful Leonard could recover quickly.

Elko said his quarterback is rehabbing the injury six to eight hours per day.

If Leonard can't go Saturday vs. NC State, Duke will turn to Henry Belin IV, a redshirt freshman who has attempted just 13 career passes (completing 12).

After Saturday's game against the Wolfpack, Duke will travel to undefeated Florida State in Week 8.