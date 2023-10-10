Florida's Billy Napier discusses mental and emotional readiness, how resiliency is vital to execution on the road and South Carolina's greatest asset. (2:56)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida coach Billy Napier is making a few tweaks before his team's next road game.

Following lopsided losses at then-No. 14 Utah in the season opener and at Kentucky two weeks ago, Napier decided to change his team's schedule as it prepares to travel to South Carolina. They're emphasizing more sleep in the days leading up to the game and planning to get to Williams-Brice Stadium earlier than normal Saturday.

The Florida Gators are turning to new schedules and sleep routines to try to rectify some of their road woes after struggling with Kentucky and Utah. Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire

"Most of it is mental," Napier said. "We talked about mentally being prepared, physically being prepared but also emotionally being prepared. You've got to anticipate and visualize what it's going to be like, that it will be challenging.

"There will be ups and downs in the game. Our dialogue during the week (has been) about being prepared to respond. ... We've got to know and apply the things that we've learned in the past."

The Gators (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) looked far from ready against the Utes and Wildcats.

They were flagged nine times in Salt Lake City, including six pre-snap penalties. Three of those came at inopportune times: a false start on a fourth-and-1 play; an illegal formation on a third-and-1 play; and an illegal substitution penalty - two guys wearing the same jersey number on special teams - after forcing a punt. The Utes got the ball back and scored a touchdown to take a 14-3 lead on their way to a 24-11 victory that was never in doubt.

The Gators had hoped for a cleaner performance against the Wildcats a month later, but they were penalized 10 times for 86 yards and failed to slow down Ray Davis. Davis ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-14 drubbing, most of it coming in the first half.

Florida is now 1-7 away from Florida Field during Napier's two seasons, with the lone victory coming at reeling Texas A&M last November. The last three haven't been close.

The Gators have dropped five in a row away from the Swamp since but have a chance to end the skid against the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2). South Carolina is a 2 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

"All the guys are well aware of we haven't played our best ball on the road," receiver Ricky Pearsall said. "So just continuing to emphasize that throughout the locker room, and we've got to highlight that each and every day."

One huge concern for Florida has been slow starts. The team has managed a field goal in the opening quarter of two road games and just 10 points in those first halves. In 12 first-half possessions on the road, the Gators have eight punts, an interception, a field goal, a missed field goal and a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, they've given up five touchdowns and two field goals and forced two punts in early drives.

"I feel like it's not as big as we're making it seem as far as like what needs to be fixed," defensive back Jaydon Hill said. "It comes down to us just executing and having the same passion and joy that we play with in the Swamp and taking it on the road and not coming out flat, coming out swinging instead of taking the hits. And I feel like that's probably the biggest thing.

"It's a lot easier said than done, but we've got to do it."

The Gators have dropped 10 of their last 11 true road games and 15 of their last 17 away from the Swamp. It's a trend they know they need to change to do anything beyond becoming bowl eligible in November.

"Bottom line is when the ball's spotted and we kick it off, we've got to be ready to mix it up," Napier said. "And if you've done a good job preparing all week, you're mentally prepared, you can communicate at a high level, you can play fast, you can anticipate.

"And then physically you've got to have a sharp sword. You've got to be ready to go. That axe can't be dull."