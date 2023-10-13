Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of the college football season brings more clean looks.

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions will wear throwback uniforms with a unique approach. The Virginia Tech Hokies return an all-maroon uniform, while the No. 19 Washington State Cougars go all-red. The West Virginia Mountaineers bring out a sleek fit.

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 7 of college football:

Helmet heat

The No. 19 Utah Utes are going black and red with some helmet heat for their day game against the California Golden Bears.

Last minute update - we are wearing red pants instead ⚫️⚫️🔴 https://t.co/9TGJOrD8nB — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 12, 2023

In honor of Hispanic heritage month, the UTSA Roadrunners are wearing special helmets this weekend.

Monochromatic mood

A popular choice for Virginia Tech returns this week with their all-maroon outfit.

Not far off from the Hokies' all-maroon look, Washington State is going all-red for their homecoming game.

Clean threads

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will rock a trademark uniform for their road matchup against the No. 7 Washington Huskies.

The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks wear a white on white jersey and helmet look with red bottoms this weekend.

Going into this week looking clean as always🥶



Week 7 Uniform Reveal⚪️⚪️🔴#RiseUpRedHawks | 🎓🏆 pic.twitter.com/u10xmR64ot — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) October 11, 2023

A four-game winning streak for the Mountaineers warrants a uniform change that pairs a blue helmet with white jerseys and pants.

The BYU Cougars are often among the best uniform combinations in college football and this week is no different. The Cougars will do the opposite as the Mountaineers, combining a white helmet and jersey with blue pants.

Unique combinations

The Nittany Lions have a neat take on throwback uniforms this weekend. Penn State will incorporate various details from over the years, including helmet numbers and a gray face mask.

🔹⚪️🔷 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓮 𝓦𝓮𝓮𝓴 🔷⚪️🔹 pic.twitter.com/NcQoR9Ws9C — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 9, 2023

The Tulane Green Wave are pairing light blue helmets and pants with a white jersey for their Friday night matchup against the Memphis Tigers.