Week 7 of the college football season brings more clean looks.
The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions will wear throwback uniforms with a unique approach. The Virginia Tech Hokies return an all-maroon uniform, while the No. 19 Washington State Cougars go all-red. The West Virginia Mountaineers bring out a sleek fit.
Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 7 of college football:
Helmet heat
The No. 19 Utah Utes are going black and red with some helmet heat for their day game against the California Golden Bears.
Last minute update - we are wearing red pants instead ⚫️⚫️🔴 https://t.co/9TGJOrD8nB— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 12, 2023
In honor of Hispanic heritage month, the UTSA Roadrunners are wearing special helmets this weekend.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage this Saturday!#TriangleofToughness#LetsGo210#BirdsUp pic.twitter.com/OUpRNIbE0d— UTSA Equipment (@UTSAEquipment) October 11, 2023
Monochromatic mood
A popular choice for Virginia Tech returns this week with their all-maroon outfit.
Y'all asked & we delivered 😈#ThisIsHome | #AllMaroonEverything pic.twitter.com/88ESGEcqpP— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 11, 2023
Not far off from the Hokies' all-maroon look, Washington State is going all-red for their homecoming game.
Hoco files🎞️🎞️🎞️— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 11, 2023
@mcdonaldsinlandnw @mcdonaldswesternwa #GoCougs | #WAZZU | #CVE23 pic.twitter.com/I1RDC7ZdnD
Clean threads
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks will rock a trademark uniform for their road matchup against the No. 7 Washington Huskies.
Disrupt the norm.— GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 12, 2023
Game 6 uniform combo for @OregonFootball. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/z8p7KIsYks
Disrupt the norm.— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 11, 2023
Game 6 uniform combo. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/7pOExgJ8Y3
The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks wear a white on white jersey and helmet look with red bottoms this weekend.
Going into this week looking clean as always🥶— Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) October 11, 2023
Week 7 Uniform Reveal⚪️⚪️🔴#RiseUpRedHawks | 🎓🏆 pic.twitter.com/u10xmR64ot
A four-game winning streak for the Mountaineers warrants a uniform change that pairs a blue helmet with white jerseys and pants.
Game 6.— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) October 10, 2023
🔵
⚪️
⚪️@GoMartStores | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/K3ScTccbwF
The BYU Cougars are often among the best uniform combinations in college football and this week is no different. The Cougars will do the opposite as the Mountaineers, combining a white helmet and jersey with blue pants.
𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆'𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙎 ⚪️⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/yANkPwvAVK— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 9, 2023
Unique combinations
The Nittany Lions have a neat take on throwback uniforms this weekend. Penn State will incorporate various details from over the years, including helmet numbers and a gray face mask.
🔹⚪️🔷 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓮 𝓦𝓮𝓮𝓴 🔷⚪️🔹 pic.twitter.com/NcQoR9Ws9C— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 9, 2023
The Tulane Green Wave are pairing light blue helmets and pants with a white jersey for their Friday night matchup against the Memphis Tigers.
Packing a Fan Favorite for our first AAC road trip! 🔵⚪️🔵#RollWave | #NOLABuilt pic.twitter.com/37eiNONlcG— Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) October 11, 2023