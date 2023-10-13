Shedeur Sanders says he's eager to go check up on teammate Travis Hunter after Colorado's 2OT win. (2:14)

Shedeur Sanders always wore iced-out jewelry on the field with the Jackson State Tigers. He has continued that trend with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders drew attention to his choice of accessories when he flexed his custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 watch before facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2.

He made the move after Nebraska receiver Billy Kemp IV stood on the Colorado logo at the 50-yard line of Folsom Field during warmups. The quarterback appeared to take Kemp's actions personally, throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns in the Buffaloes' 36-14 home-opener win.

Sanders' watch flex started a new celebratory trend.

Since then, other athletes and celebrities have embraced the celebration.

After Holmgren barreled to the basket and converted for an and-1 in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 122-121 preseason victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the 7-foot-1 power forward channeled the Buffaloes quarterback with a slight flex, followed by showing off his wrist.

Chet flexed then hit the Shedeur 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7GkJWDwUXV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 10, 2023

Who doesn't love a stylish pregame outfit? The Las Vegas Raiders receiver showed off his pregame fashion and the ice on his wrist during his arrival.

The New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 31-21 on the road in Week 5. Breece Hall recorded the Jets' first touchdown of the game with a 72-yard rush. On the way to the tunnel after the victory, Hall and his teammate Garrett Wilson stopped to show off their athletic bands and taped wrists.

The Connecticut Sun guard repped Sanders on the sideline during Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA playoffs.

After the Buffs defeated Nebraska and Colorado State, their next challenge was Oregon. Hungry to give Colorado their first loss of the season, coach Dan Lanning hyped up his team with a pregame speech for the decade.

"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins," Lanning told his team before beating Colorado 42-6.

Following the game, the Ducks decided to give Colorado a taste of their own medicine by flexing imaginary watches in Autzen Stadium.

According to Deion Sanders Jr., after the game, a group of Oregon players said, "Aye Deion Jr., take a picture of us holding our wrist up."

Rick Ross

Rick Ross, a friend of the Sanders family, said there's a new rule for the watch flex: "If you ever disrespect the set, the Shedeur, I'ma put the watch right in your face."

DJ Khaled

Sanders capitalized on his viral moment by putting it on a T-shirt. DJ Khaled, a well-known music producer and disc jockey, purchased the shirt and said, "We call it the Shedeur."