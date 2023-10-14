Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Oregon-Washington

Five years after the college football world met Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, his younger brother Ethan is continuing his family's connection to the Boilermakers. (5:58)

In Week 7, the Pac-12 heavyweights take center stage. The USC Trojans are playing their longtime rivals in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies, the teams with the best chances to win the conference title, according to ESPN Analytics, face off.

Expect a lot of points in Seattle. The Ducks and Huskies are averaging a combined 97.6 points per game this season. According to ESPN Stats & Information, it is the highest combined points average between teams 5-0 or better since 2008. It's the fifth-highest such game all-time in the poll era.

The game is also a national showcase for Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. This matchup features the leader in completion percentage (Nix) and the leader in passing yards per game (Penix).

