Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will miss Saturday's game at Purdue due to a leg injury suffered last week against Maryland, coach Ryan Day said on Friday.

Egbuka, who did not travel with the team to West Lafayette, Indiana, remains day-to-day and will be evaluated heading into next week's game against Penn State, a source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Egbuka left the Maryland game with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

"One thing I can tell you is that's it's not going to be a long-term issue," Day said on Tuesday.

Egbuka, a 1,000-yard receiver last year, has 22 catches for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. is Ohio State's leading receiver with 25 catches for 499 yards and four TDs.