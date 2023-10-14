Dylan Raiola, top QB commit for Georgia, avoids pressure and lobs a touchdown to Ty White in the second quarter. (0:23)

Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, several of the top recruits in the 2024 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights.

Future Auburn Tiger Perry Thompson (No. 40 overall in 2024) was at it again Friday night for Foley High School (Alabama). Thompson, who decommitted from Nick Saban and Alabama to join Hugh Freeze and Auburn in late July, tore off another long score in a 35-22 win against Bryant High School (Alabama).

That 74-yard touchdown came a week after a 93-yard touchdown reception helped carry the Lions to a win over Fairhope High School (Alabama).

Here's how some of the nation's other top recruits fared this week:

DE Colin Simmons (committed to Texas)

Simmons (No. 7 overall in 2024) is the crown jewel of Steve Sarkisian's class in Austin. He displayed some of his explosive pass-rush ability for Duncanville High School (Texas) on Thursday during a 51-0 shutout of Mansfield High School.

5-Star Texas EDGE commit Colin Simmons helps Duncanville force the safety against Mansfield! pic.twitter.com/poTEaeGACD — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) October 13, 2023

The Longhorns' class sits 13th in ESPN's rankings.

DE Sterling Dixon (committed Alabama)

Dixon (No. 235 overall in 2024) is one of 12 ESPN 300 prospects for Nick Saban and Alabama in a class that ranks fifth overall. He and Jeremiah Beaman (No. 117 overall in 2024) will be asked to help replenish the Crimson Tide's defensive line down the road.

Dixon's athleticism was evident Thursday in Spanish Fort High School's (Alabama) 41-19 triumph over McGill-Toolen High (Alabama).

Alabama 4-Star LB commit Sterling Dixon @sterlingTDixon1 is back wrecking havoc aft the edge after his shoulder injury. @SFortTorosMedia pic.twitter.com/wPpMTkxdz9 — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) October 13, 2023

He entered the week with 77 tackles (21 solo) with 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks through six games.

RB Jeremy Payne (committed to TCU)

Sonny Dykes is certainly hoping the Horned Frogs' run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game last January will be a boon for recruiting.

Payne (No. 221 overall in 2024) is one of two ESPN 300 pledges in TCU's 40th-ranked class for 2024, along with wide receiver Gekyle Baker (No. 207).

Payne rushed for 247 yards and three touchdowns Thursday in a 63-24 victory for Hightower High School (Texas) over George Ranch High School.

Touchdown @HightowerFB



Jeremy Payne with his third TD of the night. @jeremypayne__



Hightower 35

George Ranch 17

3rd | 5:41#TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/N22gmJXHlf — Cade Draughon (@Cade_Draughon) October 13, 2023

QB Dylan Raiola (committed to Georgia)

Raiola and star-studded Buford High School (Georgia) put a 6-0 start on the line on Friday opposite Mill Creek High School (Georgia), having scored at least 30 points in their last four games.

Raiola (No. 2 overall in 2024), one of 19 ESPN 300 recruits in Georgia's No. 1 class, threw two touchdown passes, but it was Mill Creek that came away with at TD in the final minutes for a 31-24 win to stay unbeaten at 7-0.

Great touch from UGA QB commit Dylan Raiola @ugasportscom pic.twitter.com/jyaLMFHJkw — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) October 13, 2023

WR Chance Robinson (committed to Miami)

Miami made news this week with the commitment of Ny Carr, a former Georgia pledge and a top 45 player nationally (No. 43 overall in 2024).

Carr, a wide receiver from Colquitt County High School (Georgia), joins two receivers from Florida -- Chaminade-Madonna's Joshisa Trader (No. 11) and St. Thomas Aquinas' Robinson (No. 212) -- in the Hurricanes' 12th-ranked class.

Robinson had a pair of scores in the Raiders' victory over Fort Lauderdale High on Friday.

Miami WR commit Chance Robinson takes a slant to the house for a 31yd TD. Miami commits have now

accounted for 2 of STA's first 3 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/tmgzaCSg0T — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) October 13, 2023

He entered the week with 28 receptions for 355 yards and eight touchdowns.

RB Jordan Lyle (committed to Ohio State)

Lyle helped St. Thomas Aquinas' cause with this tremendous touchdown run on Friday.

Jordan Lyle takes it the distance touchdown Raiders.

7-0

5:25 1st Q pic.twitter.com/X3p6VFj3zV — Aquinas Football (@STA_Football) October 13, 2023

The Buckeyes' second-ranked class is a deep one, featuring 14 ESPN 300 players, but Lyle (52 carries for 516 yards and six TDs in seven games) could be a nice find for Ryan Day & Co.