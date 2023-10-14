After Shedeur Sanders tosses an interception, Joshua Karty kicks the game-winning field goal to seal a 46-43 comeback from 29-0 down. (0:27)

BOULDER, Colo. -- Joshua Karty connected on a 31-yard field goal in the second overtime after tying the game in regulation, Elic Ayomanor had a school-record 294 yards receiving and Stanford rallied from a 29-point halftime deficit for a 46-43 victory over Colorado early Saturday.

It was the largest blown lead in Colorado history and the biggest comeback for the Cardinal.

Safety Alaka'i Gilman picked off a floating Shedeur Sanders pass in the end zone to set the stage for Karty, who also drilled a 46-yarder with no time left in regulation.

The Cardinal (2-4, 1-3 Pac-12) trailed 29-0 at halftime, with QBs Justin Lamson and Ashton Daniels unable to light a spark.

That is, until the second half when Daniels -- with Lamson contributing -- led Stanford on eight straight scoring drives. The Cardinal had 408 of their 523 yards in the second half and OT.

Daniels threw for 396 yards and four TDs. Ayomanor had 13 catches and three TDs, including one to tie up the first overtime and another for 97 yards that changed the game. His 294 yards receiving broke the record held by Troy Walters (278) against UCLA in 1999.

"It's a special game for these guys to be down 29-nothing against a really good football team and just not quit," first-year Stanford coach Troy Taylor said. "We'll enjoy this one."

Colorado committed 17 penalties for 127 yards in a game that started at 8:20 p.m. local time and ended at 12:21 a.m.

"From youth on, I don't remember being up 29-0 and losing a football game," coach Deion Sanders said. "I really don't. This is a little tough for me."

Stanford's 29-Point Comeback Win Was ... • Largest comeback in Stanford history (program founded in 1891)

• 4th-largest comeback in Pac-12 history

• Largest halftime deficit overcome to win in Pac-12 history

• Largest blown lead in Colorado history (program founded in 1890)

-- ESPN Stats & Information

The biggest blown lead for Colorado before Stanford was 28 at Kansas on Nov. 6, 2010.

Sanders finished with 400 yards passing and five touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 37 yards. The Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3) got going early by amassing a 29-0 lead. It looked over.

It was far from it.

"We have no choice but to go forward. That's life," Deion Sanders said. "We didn't expect that. ... We can't sit down and have no pity party."

Two-way standout Travis Hunter returned after missing three games following a late hit in the Colorado State game that sent him to the hospital with a lacerated liver. He had 13 catches for 140 yards and two scores. He also had five tackles.