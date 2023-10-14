Open Extended Reactions

No. 4 Florida State will be without star wide receiver Johnny Wilson against Syracuse on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Wilson leads the Seminoles in receiving yards with 357 and is tied for first on the team with Keon Coleman with 20 catches. Wilson left Florida State's game at Virginia Tech with a lower body injury in the third quarter after scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell indicated early in the week that Wilson's injury didn't have long-term implications, as he was generally optimistic about his return and said the Seminoles were taking it "day-by-day."

Wilson's loss on Saturday is cushioned by a flurry of good news, as tight end Jaheim Bell and linebacker Tatum Bethune will play against Syracuse, sources told ESPN. Bell played only seven snaps against Virginia Tech and Bethune only played on special teams.

There's some ambiguity at left tackle for FSU, where versatile reserve Robert Washington started last week and split snaps with early-season starter Robert Scott, who came back on a part-time basis last week. Sources told ESPN that Scott is again expected to be on a limited snap count as he returns from an injury suffered in FSU's opener against LSU.

Veteran lineman Bless Harris could factor in at left tackle, as he missed the Virginia Tech game last week and is considered a game-time decision, per sources.

Florida State is 5-0 and hosts a Syracuse team (4-2) that's been outscored 71-21 in its ACC games the last two weeks.