Ohio State's run game faces looming questions against Purdue on Saturday, a week after struggling to run the ball consistently against Maryland.

Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson is a game-time decision in West Lafayette, Indiana, sources told ESPN. Henderson's top backup, Miyan Williams, is expected to miss the game, per sources.

Henderson missed the game against Maryland last week with an undisclosed injury, and Ohio State averaged just 1.9 yards per rush.

Williams is a bruising backup who ran the ball well late in the game against the Terrapins. Williams scored 14 rushing touchdowns last year and is averaging 3.8 yards per carry this year.

Neither injury is expected to be long term, and the Buckeyes face a crucial showdown with No. 6 Penn State next week. The other looming injury that will factor into that game is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who didn't make the trip for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's ground game would lean on senior tailback Chip Trayanum if both players can't play. The Buckeyes could also receive contributions from Dallan Hayden, who has played in only one game this season and is expected to redshirt.

Ohio State will face a Purdue team that has been dealing with significant injuries.

Boilermakers tailback Tyrone Tracy is out for the game, per sources. He's a big part of Purdue's rushing attack, as he averages 5.9 yards per carry and has 296 yards on the season.

That news comes in the wake of a flurry of injuries that have seen Purdue lose three key starters for the rest of the season in recent weeks, as coach Ryan Walters said earlier in the week that tight end Max Klare, right tackle Marcus Mbow and corner Marquis Wilson are all done for the year.

The good news for Purdue is that quarterback Hudson Card, who played in significant pain against Iowa, has improved, per sources, and much healthier after an outing that saw him throw two interceptions.