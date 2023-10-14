Georgia TE Brock Bowers leaves the game with an ankle sprain after being tackled near the sideline. (0:47)

Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers left the No. 1 Bulldogs' game at Vanderbilt on Saturday with an ankle sprain.

Bowers, the No. 4 overall prospect on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board, was hurt with 7:24 left in the second quarter. He fell to the turf on his knees and punched the ground.

"He was in good spirits," Georgia coach Kirby Smart told CBS at halftime. "He's got a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot, but he thinks he'll be fine. We're going to go X-ray it and check it out."

Bowers, a junior from Napa, California, was helped off the field by trainers. He was taken to the medical tent on the sideline and then helped to the locker room for X-rays.

Coming into Saturday's game, Bowers led the Bulldogs with 37 catches for 545 yards with four touchdowns. He had more than 100 receiving yards in each of the past three games.