Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers left the No. 1 Bulldogs' 37-20 win over Vanderbilt in the first half on Saturday with an ankle sprain and did not return.

Coach Kirby Smart said afterward X-rays were negative. Bowers was scheduled to undergo an MRI upon returning to Athens.

"It's an ankle sprain, don't know how severe," Smart said. "X-rays were negative. Until we get an MRI we won't know anything more."

Bowers, the No. 4 overall prospect on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board, was hurt with 7:24 left in the second quarter. He fell to the turf on his knees and punched the ground.

Bowers, a junior from Napa, California, was helped off the field by trainers. He was taken to the medical tent on the sideline and then helped to the locker room for X-rays.

Bowers had 4 catches for 22 yards before exiting.

Coming into Saturday's game, Bowers led the Bulldogs with 37 catches for 545 yards with four touchdowns. He had more than 100 receiving yards in each of the past three games.