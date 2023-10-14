Open Extended Reactions

The Week 7 college football slate brought top-ranked rivalry matchups and social media trolls.

The No. 8 Washington Huskies faced the No. 9 Oregon Ducks in a massive Pac-12 matchup. The No. 10 USC Trojans traveled to South Bend to face the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But one of the biggest stories of the weekend was the Stanford Cardinal's double overtime upset over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Here are the top college football trolls from Week 7:

Stanford Cardinal 46, Colorado Buffaloes 43

In a Pac-12 After Dark meeting, Stanford entered halftime down 29-0, but stormed back to win in a double-overtime thriller.

Stanford QB Ashton Daniels threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns, though the star of the game was Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor who caught 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders had 437 total yards and five touchdowns.

The Buffaloes were in prime position to win before allowing 26 straight points. They also scored just twice in the 4th quarter and overtime combined.

After the game, the Cardinal trolled Sanders by performing his signature celebration.

Stanford players were flexing after the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/ETVgDlA6aW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023

The Buckeyes' strong start to the season continued with a dominant 41-7 victory over the Boilermakers.

Ohio State held Purdue to 257 yards while scoring 34 straight points. Kyle McCord threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown, his fourth game this season with at least 100 receiving yards.

If the win on the field wasn't enough, the Buckeyes also trolled the Boilermakers on social media.

all aboard the brutus express pic.twitter.com/nJ3fLfpLa4 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) October 14, 2023

Washington Huskies 36, Oregon Ducks 33

If their existing rivalry wasn't enough, Oregon and Washington both entered this matchup ranked in the top-10, the first time in the game's 100 year history. The play on the field lived up to the hype.

Up 33-29 and facing a 4th-and-3 on the Washington 46-yard-line, Oregon was in the driver's seat with 2:16 remaining. Instead of punting, the Ducks went for it and failed to convert. The Huskies then took over and scored a touchdown in two plays.

Oregon had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal to give Washington the win. Washington mascot Harry the Husky, who had a war of words with the Oregon Duck heading into gameday, added some extra salt to the wound on social media.