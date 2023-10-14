Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Huskies beat the Oregon Ducks 36-33 in what might be the game of the year in college football so far.

The No. 7 Huskies led for much of the game, but Bo Nix wouldn't let the No. 8 Ducks go quietly. He led his squad downfield for two touchdowns in the third quarter, completing three passes to Troy Franklin on the drives for 95 yards and a score to put Oregon ahead.

Michael Penix Jr. wasn't rattled, however, and threw two quick strikes with less than two minutes remaining to give Washington the lead. Nix got his squad to the Washington 25-yard line, but Camden Lewis' 43-yard field goal to try to tie it was wide right.

The numbers behind Penix's start are pretty impressive.

Oregon only allowed four completions of 20 yards or more downfield in its first five games, but Penix equaled that number this game, going 4-for-6 for 130 yards and two TDs on attempts of 20 yards or more. On passes of more than 15 yards, Penix finished 7-of-13 for 182 yards and four touchdowns. Oregon had only allowed a 23.5% completion rate with two touchdowns on 15-yard passes this season. It's the first time Oregon has allowed four TDs on throws of 15 yards or more in a single game since Sept. 26, 2015 against Utah.

The Huskies are starting to look like real potential contenders for the College Football Playoff. They're undefeated in their first six games for the first time since 2017. It's their first win in an AP Top-10 matchup since 2016 against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The matchup prompted reaction on social media from stars across the sports world.

Data from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this article.