Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand during the Badgers' 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday and had surgery Sunday, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Mordecai had a pin put in his hand and is expected to be out for the immediate future, according to the source. A specific timetable on his return is unknown.

Mordecai, a transfer from SMU, completed 12 of 20 passes for 106 yards before sustaining the injury.

Television cameras caught Mordecai tapping the top of his hand and telling the Wisconsin sideline "I can't throw" before exiting the game late in the first half with the Badgers trailing 7-0. Coach Luke Fickell told reporters Mordecai couldn't grip the football.

Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke, a transfer from Mississippi State who did not play last season, replaced Mordecai and finished the game, passing for 122 yards with an interception.

Wisconsin will start Locke moving forward, per a source.

Mordecai started Wisconsin's first six games and had 1,127 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Badgers (4-2) visit Illinois next week.

Information from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was used in this report.