Utah kicks a field goal as time expires, giving the No. 14 Utes a big-time win over USC. (0:40)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

Ohio State solidified its spot in the top five with a monster win over Penn State. Florida State, Oklahoma and Texas outlasted spirited upset bids. North Carolina was not as lucky, falling to Virginia.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 7-0

Week 8 result: Idle

Stat to know: The Dawgs enter next week's game against Florida on a 24-game winning streak -- the fourth longest in SEC history. They have also won 17 straight against SEC East opponents, which is also the fourth longest since divisions were created in 1992.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 8-0

Week 8 result: Defeated Michigan State 49-0

Stat to know: Michigan's 49 points was the most it has ever scored at Michigan State and accounted for its largest margin of victory in East Lansing.

What's next: Nov. 4 vs. Purdue

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 7-0

Week 8 result: Defeated Penn State 20-12

Stat to know: Marvin Harrison Jr. accounted for 50% of Ohio State's receptions with 11 and 57% of the team's receiving yards with 162.

What's next: Saturday at Wisconsin