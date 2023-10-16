Open Extended Reactions

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said Monday he expects receiver Johnny Wilson to be available against Duke on Saturday.

Norvell said during his weekly news conference that Wilson practiced Sunday. Wilson missed the Syracuse game last weekend with an undisclosed injury. He left with a lower body injury sustained following a tackle against Virginia Tech on Oct. 7.

"I feel really good about Johnny," Norvell said. "Planning on having him rolling here throughout the week."

Norvell also said offensive tackle Bless Harris will be available Saturday.