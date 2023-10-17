Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is hopeful that several key players will return for this week's home showdown against No. 7 Penn State, including starters Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke.

Day was asked Tuesday about the status of Egbuka, Henderson and Miyan Williams, and didn't go into each specific situation but said, "Hopefully, we'll have all those guys back for Saturday."

He later added the same applies for Burke, a starting cornerback who left last week's game against Purdue in the third quarter and not returning.

Ohio State is hopeful that starters TreVeyon Henderson (left) and WR Emeka Egbuka can return this week from injuries. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Egbuka, a second-team All-Big Ten wide receiver in 2022 who ranked third in the league in receptions, did not travel to Purdue after sustaining a lower leg injury Oct. 7 against Maryland. Henderson, Ohio State's starting running back, went through some warmups against Purdue but did not play. Day said Henderson, who battled injuries for much of 2022, had been held out as a precaution. Ohio State also was without Williams at running back and Chip Trayanum, who started against the Boilermakers, left the game in the first quarter following a big hit.

Dallan Hayden led Ohio State with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while Xavier Johnson, a wide receiver, added 39 rushing yards and five scores in Ohio State's 41-7 victory. Day said Johnson earned a "champion" grade for his performance.

Hayden, a sophomore, had been pegged to redshirt the season, which remains a possibility, but his performance and Ohio State's attrition at running back likely will mean more opportunities this week.

"We're still gonna do what we think is best to win every game, Day said. "It was great to see Dallan run out there and play the game. When that [redshirt] decision has to be made, we'll make that decision. That decision doesn't have to be made right now, because we still have a little bit more wiggle room."

Day said he will meet with Hayden to ensure they are both "on the same page" about a potential redshirt, but added, "Dallan wants to play."

With Egbuka sidelined, freshman Carnell Tate had three receptions for 79 yards against Purdue, including a 55-yarder. Johnson could be used more at wide receiver if there are enough running backs available against Penn State. Egbuka ranks third on the team in both receptions (22) and receiving yards (303) this season.

"We all know the production that Emeka has had and the impact that he's had on our offense last couple years," Day said. "Any time you don't have somebody like that, it does affect your offense for sure. We do have great depth."