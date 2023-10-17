Deacon Hill's 22-yard throw finds Erick All for a touchdown to move Iowa 20-7 up on Purdue. (0:43)

Iowa's ailing offense will be without tight end Erick All, the Hawkeyes' leading receiver, for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

All suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Wisconsin when he took a hit to the knee from Wisconsin linebacker C.J. Goetz following a reception. All was helped off the field, and coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged after the game that it didn't look good.

All becomes another key Iowa offensive player to be lost due to injury, joining quarterback Cade McNamara and fellow tight end Luke Lachey, who both are expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

Iowa is in first place in the Big Ten West with a 6-1 record and 3-1 league mark.

All leads the Hawkeyes with 21 receptions and 299 receiving yards. Lachey, who was hurt Sept. 16 against Western Michigan, remains second on the team with 131 yards and 10 catches.

Iowa reserve tight end Addison Ostrenga has also been out recently with an injury but did return to practice this week.

Iowa remains the favorite to win the Big Ten West despite losing the three most important pieces of its offense. The Hawkeyes' identity this season was expected to be in 12 personnel, with All and Lachey providing matchup issues for defenses and run blocking for star tailback Leshon Williams.

Iowa ranks third-to-last nationally in passing offense with 116.6 yards per game, ahead of only Navy and Air Force. The Hawkeyes have bullied their way to the top of the Big Ten West with a defense that ranks No. 10 nationally, allowing just 14.9 points per game, and strong special teams.

All, a transfer from Michigan, has scored three touchdowns and averaged 14.2 yards per catch this season. Both he and Lachey entered the season as NFL draft prospects.