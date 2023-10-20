Open Extended Reactions

The uniform heat continues in Week 8 of the college football season.

After defeating the No. 9 Oregon Ducks last week, the No. 5 Washington Huskies return with a sweet Husky Royalty-themed uniform against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are wearing special threads that incorporate throwback designs. And the No. 22 Air Force Falcons will have a say with the 2023 edition of their Air Power Legacy Series uniforms.

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 8 of college football:

Hot uniform matchup

A week after their all-white look, Oregon is back with throwback uniforms against the Washington State Cougars. The uniform includes a sweet Donald Duck logo on the shoulder of a green jersey paired with yellow helmets and pants.

The Cougars are going all white with red accents to contrast the Ducks' green uniforms.

Unique looks

Just like last year, the Husky Royalty uniforms for Washington incorporates gold around the numbers and helmets. However, this time the Huskies are going all purple instead of white.

Class, innovation, strategy.



Introducing the Husky Royalty uniform for Game 7 vs ASU. #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/EWn3ZI4QM1 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls don't play too far from the beach and are tapping into their prime location for a new alternate uniform. The Owls will wear a sand-inspired look against the UTSA Roadrunners.

South Florida swagger + Boca Raton elegance = 🏝🛥👑



Repping our culture Saturday night with these sand-colored uniforms 👀#TriCountyTakeover#WinningInParadise pic.twitter.com/CF9HB6Y2bT — Florida Atlantic Football (@FAUFootball) October 16, 2023

Clean threads

Celebrating 125 years as a university, the Ragin' Cajuns are coming in hot for their homecoming game this weekend. Louisiana will debut a new look that features some helmet heat and throwbacks.

Air Force is paying tribute to the Doolittle Raiders against the Navy Midshipmen this weekend with a special look.

The alternate look pays homage to the Doolittle Raiders' January 1942 response to Pearl Harbor with letters and numbers styled as the steel and rivets seen on B-25 aircrafts. The jersey's back nameplate acknowledges the uniform's namesake.

"You have struck the hardest blow of the war directly at the enemy's heart. You have made history."



THE DOOLITTLE RAIDERS pic.twitter.com/Vd4aHhv0jw — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 15, 2023

The TCU Horned Frogs are going white on white with clean helmets against the Kansas State Wildcats.

⚪️⚪️⚫️ in the little apple pic.twitter.com/aL49t2kkL2 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 18, 2023

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will pair a sweet helmet with white jerseys and pants for their matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the UNLV Rebels will activate pink lettering on top of their black jerseys.

Trading in the red for the 𝓹𝓲𝓷𝓴



⚫️⚫️🎀⚫️⚫️



Our threads for game 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2os8SoiFY3 — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) October 19, 2023

The Tennessee Volunteers are bringing out the white on orange look in the high-level matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Duke Blue Devils are rocking an iced-out white look with a stylish pearl white helmet in the top-25 matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.

College GameDay combinations

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in ESPN's "College GameDay" matchup this weekend.

The Buckeyes will roll out their traditional scarlet uniforms, while the Nittany Lions will go all white.