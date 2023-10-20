        <
          Oregon, Washington lead Week 8 uniform combinations

          The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will wear throwback uniforms that include a Donald Duck logo on the shoulder. Oregon Football / X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 20, 2023, 09:05 AM ET

          The uniform heat continues in Week 8 of the college football season.

          After defeating the No. 9 Oregon Ducks last week, the No. 5 Washington Huskies return with a sweet Husky Royalty-themed uniform against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are wearing special threads that incorporate throwback designs. And the No. 22 Air Force Falcons will have a say with the 2023 edition of their Air Power Legacy Series uniforms.

          Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 8 of college football:

          Hot uniform matchup

          A week after their all-white look, Oregon is back with throwback uniforms against the Washington State Cougars. The uniform includes a sweet Donald Duck logo on the shoulder of a green jersey paired with yellow helmets and pants.

          The Cougars are going all white with red accents to contrast the Ducks' green uniforms.

          Unique looks

          Just like last year, the Husky Royalty uniforms for Washington incorporates gold around the numbers and helmets. However, this time the Huskies are going all purple instead of white.

          The Florida Atlantic Owls don't play too far from the beach and are tapping into their prime location for a new alternate uniform. The Owls will wear a sand-inspired look against the UTSA Roadrunners.

          Clean threads

          Celebrating 125 years as a university, the Ragin' Cajuns are coming in hot for their homecoming game this weekend. Louisiana will debut a new look that features some helmet heat and throwbacks.

          Air Force is paying tribute to the Doolittle Raiders against the Navy Midshipmen this weekend with a special look.

          The alternate look pays homage to the Doolittle Raiders' January 1942 response to Pearl Harbor with letters and numbers styled as the steel and rivets seen on B-25 aircrafts. The jersey's back nameplate acknowledges the uniform's namesake.

          The TCU Horned Frogs are going white on white with clean helmets against the Kansas State Wildcats.

          The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will pair a sweet helmet with white jerseys and pants for their matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

          In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the UNLV Rebels will activate pink lettering on top of their black jerseys.

          The Tennessee Volunteers are bringing out the white on orange look in the high-level matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

          The Duke Blue Devils are rocking an iced-out white look with a stylish pearl white helmet in the top-25 matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.

          College GameDay combinations

          The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in ESPN's "College GameDay" matchup this weekend.

          The Buckeyes will roll out their traditional scarlet uniforms, while the Nittany Lions will go all white.