Auburn got its second ESPN 300 commitment this week for the 2025 class after safety Kendarius Reddick's announcement Thursday.

Reddick, ranked No. 36 overall in the 2025 ESPN 300, is a four-star safety from Thomas County Central High School in Georgia. He follows defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford (No. 82 in 2025) of A.H. Parker High School in Alabama, who committed Monday to the Plains.

Reddick is rated the third-best safety in the junior class and gives coach Hugh Freeze and his staff a third ESPN 300 prospect for 2025, along with Crawford and defensive end Jakaleb Faulk.

Reddick would be the third ESPN 300 safety to join the program over the past two cycles after Sylvester Smith (No. 216 overall in 2023) and Terrance Love (No. 283 overall in 2023) were part of Freeze's first class, which ranked 21st overall.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Reddick has 20 tackles (11 solo) and two interceptions through seven games this season for the Yellow Jackets.

He will add to a secondary that is playing pretty well within a rugged SEC.

Auburn's pass defense (216 YPG) is sixth in the conference, and its seven interceptions is tied for third in the SEC with Arkansas and Alabama.

The Tigers' 2024 class, with eight ESPN 300 pledges highlighted by getting wide receiver Perry Thompson (No. 42 overall) to flip from Alabama and linebacker Demarcus Riddick (No. 43 overall) to flip from Georgia, sits 18th overall in ESPN's latest team rankings.