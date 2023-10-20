Pat McAfee breaks down why he thinks there's more to Michigan's alleged sign-stealing operation. (1:04)

Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions has been suspended as the NCAA investigates an alleged sign-stealing operation by the Wolverines.

Athletic director Warde Manuel announced Stalions' suspension, which is with pay, on Friday, one day after Stalions was identified as a person of interest in the investigation into whether No. 2-ranked Michigan violated an NCAA rule by scouting future opponents in person at games, sources told ESPN. The NCAA prohibited such scouting in 1994.

A source told ESPN that the Wolverines have used an "elaborate" scouting system to steal signals from future opponents since at least 2021. With the ongoing NCAA investigation into Michigan recruiting and coach Jim Harbaugh potentially facing additional penalties there, this separate investigation could significantly increase his exposure to an additional suspension.

Harbaugh on Thursday denied any knowledge of or involvement in the alleged scheme to steal opponents' signals through scouting trips to out-of-town games. Harbaugh said he would fully cooperate in any investigations and doesn't "condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules."

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment," Harbaugh said in the statement.

Harbaugh served a three-game suspension to start the 2023 season related to NCAA charges of failure to cooperate and head coach responsibility related to alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period. A violation by a member of his coaching staff could trigger another charge of head coach responsibility, which could be a Level I violation.

Sources said the NCAA enforcement staff's level of interest in Stalions was so significant that it sought access to his computer as part of its investigation.

Attempts by ESPN on Thursday to reach Stalions, a retired captain in the United States Marine Corps, were not returned. Stalions, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, was hired as an off-field analyst at Michigan in May 2022, according to a bio on his LinkedIn account.

Michigan and the Big Ten were notified by the NCAA of the investigation Wednesday, and the conference said it had notified the Wolverines' future opponents, including Michigan State, which hosts Michigan in East Lansing on Saturday.

