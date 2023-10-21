Open Extended Reactions

Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant is not expected to play at Nebraska on Saturday, a source told ESPN.

Bryant is recovering from an upper-body injury suffered when he took a hit against Penn State on Sept. 30 and left the game. He also missed Northwestern's win against Howard on Oct. 7.

Brendan Sullivan is expected to start against Nebraska in Memorial Stadium, a source told ESPN. It would be his second start of the season, as Sullivan threw for 131 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for another in the 23-20 win over Howard.

Both Nebraska and Northwestern enter the game 3-3, with the game looming large for each school's bowl aspirations.

Bryant has thrown for 926 yards and six touchdowns for Northwestern this year. It's his third year as a starting quarterback at three different schools, as he threw for 3,121 yards for Eastern Michigan in 2021 and for 2,732 for Cincinnati last year.

Sullivan, a junior, is one of the team's leaders and started four games for the Wildcats last season. He threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns last year.