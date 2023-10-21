Ohio State football coach Ryan Day breaks down his love for Buckeyes fans and their passion. (1:27)

Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson is a game-time decision for the No. 3 Buckeyes against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.

Henderson's possible return spearheads a replenished running back room for Ohio State, as the school's two other injured tailbacks, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum, are also expected to return Saturday.

Ohio State will be without top cornerback Denzel Burke, and star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is doubtful, sources told ESPN, which would mean the likely absence of two key starters.

Burke didn't practice this week after getting injured on Saturday against Purdue. Egbuka is expected to attempt to play, but sources indicated his chances of contributing are slim.

The return of Henderson, who missed Ohio State's past two games with an undisclosed injury, is an adrenaline shot for an Ohio State run game that appeared sluggish at times in his absence. All three returning tailbacks have practiced this week for Ohio State, per sources.

Henderson is one of the country's most talented tailbacks, as he averages 6.7 yards per carry and rushed for 104 yards against Notre Dame. That included a 61-yard touchdown run, one of the key plays in Ohio State's 17-14 win.

Henderson, a junior, has been a linchpin running back for OSU for the past three years. He missed Ohio State's 37-17 win over Maryland and the 41-7 win over Purdue last week, which saw Ohio State feature reserve tailback Dallan Hayden, who had been talked about for a redshirt, with Williams out and Trayanum getting injured in the first quarter.

Burke exited the Purdue game in the third quarter, and his expected loss will be significant against the Nittany Lions. He's a three-year starter for Ohio State and has seven pass breakups this season and one interception.

Egbuka suffered a lower body injury in the Ohio State win against Maryland two weeks ago. He's Ohio State's second best receiver behind All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and Egbuka is a strong enough NFL prospect that he's expected to go in the Top 50 in the NFL draft next year. He has 22 catches for 303 yards and three touchdowns this year, a strong follow-up to a sophomore season when he caught 74 balls for 1,151 yards.