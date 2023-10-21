Open Extended Reactions

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is a "true game-time" decision for Saturday's game at No. 4 Florida State, sources told ESPN, although a return to the field from his high ankle sprain remains unlikely.

Leonard is expected to dress for warmups and go through pregame drills for No. 16 Duke, and that's when a final decision will be made on his status. He is three weeks out from the high ankle injury that he suffered against Notre Dame on Sept. 30, and sources said Leonard increased his participation in practice this week.

He has remained limited in practice, however, as the chances of a return in the near future increase.

"He's been rehabbing like a beast," a source said. "He's doing everything he can to get back."

If Leonard doesn't play, sources expect Henry Belin IV to get his second start for the Blue Devils. Belin started his first game in Duke's 24-3 win over NC State, completing 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Leonard has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC and the linchpin of Duke's historic season, as the last time the Blue Devils were ranked No. 16 was 1994.

Leonard's ankle injury looms large in part because a key aspect of his skill set is running the ball. He is Duke's second leading rusher with 345 yards and he has four rushing touchdowns. One of the country's top dual-threat quarterbacks, Leonard has completed 62.7% of his passes this year and has 912 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

Belin is a redshirt freshman who will be appearing in his fourth game this season and entered the year with 21 snaps.