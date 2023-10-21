Open Extended Reactions

Billy Napier and his staff at Florida know how important getting to the quarterback is going to be as they continue to build the program back up in Gainesville.

On Saturday, they secured the commitment from another player that will help immensely in aiming to accomplish that goal.

Four-star defensive end L.J. McCray committed to the Gators, giving them a third top-100 prospect on the defensive line and bolstering a third-ranked class in the process.

McCray (No. 23 overall in 2024 ESPN 300), who rose dramatically in ESPN's newest player ranking update for the 2024 cycle (No. 293 overall to No. 23 overall), is the sixth-best defensive end in the cycle.

He also considered Georgia, Florida State, Miami and Auburn.

He'll pair well with one of four five-star defensive linemen in the cycle, Picayune Memorial High School's (Mississippi) Jamonta Waller (No. 18 overall in 2024), and Amaris Williams (No. 99 overall in 2024).

Both co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Sean Spencer and Mike Peterson, who specializes in coaching the EDGE position, get more high-end talent to work with to fortify a unit that's fourth in the SEC in passing defense (187.6 YPG) but last in the conference in sacks (11).

If the trio of Waller, McCray and Williams all sign, they'll give Florida three ESPN 300 defensive ends for a second straight class under Napier. T.J. Searcy (No. 225 overall in 2023), Gavin Hill (No. 259 overall in 2023) and Kamran James (No. 288 overall in 2023) were all part of the first group Napier brought in that finished 12th in ESPN's final 2023 rankings.

In six games this season for Mainland High School (Florida), the 6-foot-7, 265-pound McCray has recorded 36 tackles (24 solo) with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Florida's 14 ESPN 300 prospects up to this point in the calendar matches the total it signed in 2023.