The trolls were out again in Week 8 of the college football season with some rivalry matchups leading the pack.

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes edged out the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten showdown. The No. 22 Air Force Falcons continued their hot start to the season, beating their interservice rival Navy Midshipmen. The Boston College Eagles had one of the more subtle digs this weekend after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Here are the top college football trolls from Week 8:

Ohio State Buckeyes 20, Penn State Nittany Lions 12

This week's "College GameDay" matchup turned into a defensive battle.

Ohio State allowed just 240 yards and held Penn State to 1-of-16 on third downs, the worst conversion percentage by any AP-ranked team in a game over the last 10 seasons on a minimum of 15 attempts, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Nittany Lions QB Drew Allar completed 42 percent of his passes for 191 yards, while Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord had 286 yards in the air and one touchdown. Marvin Harrison Jr. had 11 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. He is the first player in Ohio State history to have multiple games with 10+ receptions vs a single opponent.

The Buckeyes trolled their Big Ten rivals on social media with a "Lion King" meme.

With only 405 combined yards of offense between the two teams, Mississippi State's lone touchdown in the second quarter proved to be enough in the lowest-scoring game of the season.

The Bulldogs forced two second half turnovers and held the Razorbacks to consecutive turnovers on downs to win the game.

Mississippi State shared the "smoking" result on social media after the game.

Air Force Falcons 17, Navy Midshipmen 6

The Falcons are off to a 7-0 start for the first time since the 1997 season have a strong rush attack and stout defense to thank.

Air Force ran for 137 yards, more than the total offensive yards by Navy (124). Falcons QB Zac Larrier had an ultra-efficient day, going 4-for-5 with 151 yards and one touchdown. The Midshipmen were shut out through three quarters before hitting two field goals in the fourth.

If the loss wasn't enough, Air Force made sure to hand Navy another L after the game.

Boston College Eagles 38, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 23

Boston College used a 21-point fourth quarter to secure its third win in a row.

The Eagles ran for 308 yards behind the attack of RB Kye Robichaux and QB Thomas Castellanos. Each player had two touchdowns and Castellanos accounted for 383 total yards.

Boston College subtly trolled the Yellow Jackets on social media.

The 49ers snapped their five-game losing streak after allowing just 127 total yards from the Pirates. Charlotte ran the ball for 179 yards and a touchdown with over 40 minutes of possession.

The 49ers posted a clever photo to troll the Pirates.