Duke quarterback Riley Leonard was forced to leave Saturday night's game against Florida State after reinjuring his ankle in the third quarter.

Leonard was hurt on a sack that was later waved off due to a facemask. He was replaced by Henry Belin IV on the next play.

While Leonard was seen jogging up and down the sideline in the hopes of getting back into the game, he did not return.

The No. 16 Blue Devils, who were clinging to a 20-17 lead when Leonard went down, failed to score again after losing their starting QB and lost 38-20.

Leonard had been sidelined for three weeks before starting Saturday's game due to a high ankle injury he suffered against Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

The junior has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC and the linchpin of Duke's historic season, as the last time the Blue Devils were ranked this high was in 1994.