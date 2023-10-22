Michigan State issued an apology Saturday night after an image of Adolf Hitler was displayed on the big screen before the Spartans' home game against Michigan.

The image appeared as part of a trivia question about Hitler's place of birth.

Michigan State later issued a statement on the big screen, saying the school uses a third-party for the content and will no longer be using that company.

An image of Adolf Hitler appeared on the Michigan State scoreboard during a trivia game before Saturday's game against Michigan. Courtesy of @JeffKowalsky/X

"We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values," Michigan State associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement. "MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future."

No other quizzes were displayed on the screen during the game, which the Wolverines won 49-0.