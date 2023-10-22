Despite only having 205 total yards, the Bulldogs do just enough to beat the Razorbacks, 7-3, and improve to 4-3 on the season. (1:17)

Arkansas fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos effective immediately, the school announced on Sunday.

Arkansas, now 2-6 and winless in the SEC following Saturday's 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State, has lost six straight games under coach Sam Pittman.

Wide receivers coach and former Ohio State quarterback Kenny Guiton will take over playcalling duties for the Hogs for the remainder of the season.

Enos, who was hired in January, led a spiraling offense that averaged just 2.9 yards per play on Saturday -- its worst performance since No. 23, 2018, when the Razorbacks averaged 2.92 yards per play in a 38-0 loss to Missouri. Arkansas is ranked 118th in the FBS in yards per game and 114th in rushing offense.

This was Enos' second stint at Arkansas, as he was also the program's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17.

Arkansas is in the midst of its longest losing streak since 2019 when it lost nine straight, finishing 2-10 and winless in the SEC. Coach Chad Morris was fired before the season was over.

"Yeah, we got a lot of decisions to make," Pittman said following the Hogs' loss on Saturday. "We owe it to our team. We owe it to our fans. So, we'll figure that part of it out. My biggest thing, to be honest with you, is that the defense has continued to improve. My biggest concern is with the kids and the entire team. Time and time again we ask them, 'If you'll just hold them or shut them out, we'll win.'

"Now, we just weren't able to do it. Defense is improving, offense we got enough talent on offense we ought to be playing better than what we are, and that's on me, I got to figure that out."

The Razorbacks have a bye week before traveling to Florida on Nov. 4.