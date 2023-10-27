        <
        >

          UCLA, Oregon lead Week 9 uniform combinations

          The UCLA Bruins will wear throwback uniforms that honor the 1954 National Championship team. UCLA Athletics / X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 27, 2023, 09:20 AM ET

          After the No. 8 Oregon Ducks made headlines with their throwback look last week, another throwback uniform could do the same this week.

          The No. 23 UCLA Bruins are bringing back a special look for their homecoming game against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Baylor Bears and California Golden Bears will rock some helmet heat.

          Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 9 of college football:

          Throwbacks

          UCLA will honor its 1954 national championship team with uniforms the team wore from 1954 to 1970. The powder-blue jerseys have white stripes across the shoulders rather than the typical gold.

          Helmet heat

          Baylor's homecoming week means special helmets against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Bears will match the green helmets with green jerseys and yellow pants.

          California will bring out new helmets for its big matchup against the No. 24 USC Trojans. The yellow lids will include a white colored "C" on a blue backdrop.

          The Utah Utes are hosting the Ducks -- and ESPN's College GameDay -- and will be donning these hand-painted helmets that pay homage to the student section, The MUSS:

          Clean combinations

          The Washington State Cougars have lost three in a row, but they arguably are undefeated with the uniform combinations. The Cougars are going with red helmets and white jerseys with gray pants against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

          The BYU Cougars are bringing out a new look for their road matchup against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. The Cougars will wear matching navy helmets and pants with a white jersey.

          The Miami (OH) RedHawks will wear all white against the Ohio Bobcats.

          'College GameDay' uniforms

          Oregon will pair a white jersey with black pants and helmets for its matchup against the No. 13 Utah Utes.