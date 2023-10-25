Open Extended Reactions

The Big Ten has suspended Michigan State offensive lineman Spencer Brown for the first half of Saturday's game against Minnesota after his late hit and ejection during the Spartans' loss to Michigan.

In the third quarter of Saturday's game between the two rivals, Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepted a pass and was running it back toward the end zone. During the play, Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor fell to the ground on his stomach.

Brown, who plays right tackle for the Spartans, dove helmet-first onto McGregor, slamming his helmet into McGregor's. Brown was given a flagrant personal foul and was ejected from the game.

The hit occurred during the third quarter of Michigan State's 49-0 loss to Michigan, and the Big Ten announced Wednesday that Brown would not play in the first half against Minnesota.