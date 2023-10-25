Open Extended Reactions

Texas added a highly sought-after playmaker to its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday, when ESPN 300 receiver Ryan Wingo announced his commitment to the Longhorns.

Wingo had listed Georgia, Miami, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M as his finalists -- and it seemed as though Missouri might have the edge coming into his commitment.

He chose Texas, however, and gives the Longhorns 10 ESPN 300 commits in the class.

"Mostly, I want a coach that's going to be able to develop me for the next level, to get to the NFL," he told ESPN in June about what he was prioritizing. "I want a town where I can still have fun if I was to get hurt or anything like that. I don't want to be miserable or that type of thing. Those would really be the two big things."

Wingo is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver out of St. Louis University High School in Missouri, and is ranked as the No. 27 prospect overall. He had 41 receptions for 785 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for his high school team and has four receiving touchdowns in 2023.

Wingo also runs track and has recorded times of 10.55 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.31 in the 200-meter dash. His commitment gives Texas three ESPN 300 receivers along with Freddie Dubose, the No. 185 recruit overall, and Parker Livingstone, ranked No. 199 overall.

It's a big recruiting win for coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff, who had the No. 12-ranked recruiting class prior to this commitment.