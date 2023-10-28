Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Oregon-Utah

Bryson Barnes grew up helping his mom clean and corral pigs at the local stockyard. See how the lessons he learned helped him become a star for Utah. (3:39)

In Week 9, part of the focus in college football is back on the Pac-12. With a few days until the first College Football Playoff rankings are announced, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, despite one loss, are still very much alive in the race. According to the AllState Playoff Predictor, Oregon has the 10th-highest percentage chance to make the playoff.

Standing in the Ducks' way is the No. 13 Utah Utes, who are coming off an upset of the USC Trojans in Week 8. The Utes are 6-1 and alive in the race for another Pac-12 title with a game against the No. 5 Washington Huskies still to come. Utah has won the past two home games against Oregon.

"College GameDay" is in Salt Lake City for this Pac-12 showdown. Here are the best signs from the fans: