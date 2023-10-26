Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is set to return Saturday at Wisconsin after missing the team's past three games with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Ryan Day said on his radio show Thursday that Henderson would be "full go" for the Wisconsin game. Henderson went through warmups before Ohio State's last two games with Penn State and Purdue but ultimately did not play.

He had 104 yards and a touchdown Sept. 23 at Notre Dame, his most recent appearance. Henderson has struggled with injuries in each of the past two seasons after a breakout freshman year in 2021, when he had 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as 312 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Ohio State has dealt with injuries at running back for much of the season and ranks 99th nationally in rushing yards per game and 94th in yards per rush. Miyan Williams returned from injury to lead the run game last week against Penn State, and Chip Trayanum and Dallan Hayden also have had roles.

"We didn't run the ball well enough, we didn't get enough explosive plays," Day said after the Penn State win. "We certainly could use Tre in the backfield, but we had enough to win."

Day said earlier in the week that he's hopeful starting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and top cornerback Denzel Burke also will be back against the Badgers. Egbuka has missed Ohio State's past two games, while Burke was injured Oct. 14 against Purdue and did not play against Penn State.