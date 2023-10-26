Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee starting cornerback Kamal Hadden underwent shoulder surgery Thursday morning and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hadden, who had made 15 career starts for the Vols, was having his best season. He announced the news on social media, and Tennessee officials confirmed the season-ending surgery.

"I was just getting comfortable, the work was just starting to show, I was showing the world what I already knew ...," Hadden wrote in part on Instagram.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound redshirt senior was injured in the first half of the Alabama game. He had three interceptions on the season, including one he returned 28 yards for a touchdown against South Carolina. Hadden's 90.5 coverage grade ranks first among SEC defensive backs, according to Pro Football Focus, and he's tied for third in the FBS with 11 passes defended.

Hadden had emerged as one of the most improved players on Tennessee's team. Doneiko Slaughter, who had an injury earlier this season, is expected to take Hadden's place at cornerback. Tennessee has made significant strides on defense this season. The Vols are ranked 13th nationally in yards per play allowed (4.58).

Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) travels to Kentucky on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET. game.