Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is a game-time decision at No. 18 Louisville today, according to ESPN sources, and there's optimism for his chances to play.

A source told ESPN that the re-injury of the high ankle sprain on Leonard's right ankle is not considered a significant setback. He asked to return to the game last week, but the coaching staff wouldn't allow it.

Leonard is expected to test it in warm-ups tonight before an ultimate decision is made.

Leonard's potential return for No. 20 Duke isn't the only key injury update for Saturday's key ACC showdown. Sources told ESPN to expect the return of star Louisville tailback Jawhar Jordan, the ACC's second leading rusher (661 yards).

Jordan left the Pitt game early with a hamstring injury, and sources indicated that his return is expected today. He's averaging 7.4 yards per carry, which is the most among ACC tailbacks who have received significant carries this season.

Both players are among the most critical for each team, both of whom are stacked behind Florida State (7-0, 5-0 ACC) with one loss in ACC play. Duke is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play and Louisville is 6-1 and 3-1 in league play. The game on Saturday will be pivotal in jockeying for position for a spot in the ACC title game.

Leonard limped off the field last week after taking an illegal hit from Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske, who was called for a facemask after ripping off Leonard's helmet. On the way down, he clearly aggravated his ankle, as he struggled to gather himself to walk off the field.

After the game, coach Mike Elko said that Leonard was "begging me" to come back in, but Elko didn't feel comfortable. Leonard suffered a high-ankle sprain just three weeks prior in Duke's home loss to Notre Dame.