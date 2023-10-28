Open Extended Reactions

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson will miss Saturday's game against Indiana after taking a shot to the helmet in last week's loss to Ohio State.

Robinson, listed as Mel Kiper's No. 4 outside linebacker prospect for the 2024 NFL draft, left the field in the second quarter after absorbing an unintentional hit from Ohio State offensive lineman Matt Jones. He struggled to get to his feet and later was carted to the locker room, although a source told ESPN that Robinson was better after the game.

A junior from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Robinson leads Penn State with three sacks and has five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2022, his first season at Penn State after transferring from Maryland, when he recorded 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Penn State backup defensive end Amin Vanover is listed as questionable for the Indiana game. He has 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season.