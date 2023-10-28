Kansas fans rush the field after the final play and bring down the goalposts after their upset over Oklahoma. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas Jayhawks have upset the formerly undefeated Oklahoma Sooners.

It looked like the Sooners were well on their way to another win, as they led the Jayhawks 21-17 going into halftime. A Jalil Farooq fumble late in the third quarter, however, gave Kansas good field position, and the Jayhawks immediately capitalized with a 38-yard touchdown run by Jason Bean. The two teams traded scores until Devin Neal's late fourth-quarter rush put Kansas up 38-33. Oklahoma drove into Kansas territory in response, but two incompletions put an end to their comeback attempt.

It's the first time Kansas has beaten Oklahoma since October 4, 1997. Here's a quick sense of how different the world was back then.

Familiar faces

Tom Brady was backing up Brian Griese for the Michigan Wolverines, who would later go on to win a national title. LeBron James was just 12 years old, and had spent the summer dominating with the Akron Basketball Association's Shooting Stars. Paul Pierce, a junior for the Jayhawks' basketball team, had won Big 12 tournament MVP earlier in the year. He'd go on to win another one in March 1998.

The month in pop culture

Boyz II Men's hit "4 Seasons of Loneliness" enjoyed an extremely brief reign at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on October 4. One week later, it'd be knocked off by Elton John's "Candle in the Wind 1997," a tribute to the late Princess Diana, who died in August 1997, which would keep its position until January 1998.

At the movies, the psychological detective thriller "Kiss the Girls," starring Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Cary Elwes, was the top grossing film of October. It was based on James Patterson's 1995 novel of the same name.

A huge heist

The same evening of Kansas' last win, a group of criminals stole $17.3 million in cash from a Loomis, Fargo and Co. office in Charlotte, North Carolina, the second-largest cash robbery in America at the time. Authorities would later convict 24 people and recover most of the money.

In living color

The New York Times was still 12 days away from publishing its first-ever front-page color photo when Kansas had its last victory over Oklahoma. Their subject? Cleveland Guardians infielder Tony Fernandez sending his team to the World Series with a walkoff home run against the Baltimore Orioles.

Famous sports births

The Jayhawks defeated the Sooners just a few days before some famous names came into the world in October.

Naomi Osaka: October 16, 1997

Nick Bosa: October 23, 1997

Lonzo Ball: October 27, 1997

Marcus Rashford: October 31, 1997