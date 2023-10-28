Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte coach Biff Poggi suspended an unspecified number of players for conduct issues during Friday's loss to Florida Atlantic.

Poggi said in a statement Saturday that the players won't travel to next week's game at Tulsa. The first-year 49ers coach said he won't be identifying the suspended players.

"I am extremely disappointed with our comportment as a football team against FAU," Poggi said in a statement. "I have made the decision to immediately suspend various players for our game against Tulsa."

Charlotte drew 12 penalties for 106 yards in the 38-16 home loss to FAU, including several personal fouls. Eyabi Okie-Anoma drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the first half, assessed on the kickoff to begin the third quarter.

"When we hurt ourselves, it's like watching sausage being made, it's just a horrifying experience," Poggi said during an in-game interview on ESPN2. "It's just football, for God's sake. Just block and tackle people. Do what you're supposed to do. Don't do anything else. Don't talk to anybody. I don't care what anybody says, you just do your damn job."

Charlotte is 2-6 in Poggi's first season.