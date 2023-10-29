Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi took responsibility for Saturday's 58-7 loss to Notre Dame, after initially expressing disappointment that the team hasn't replaced its top players from the 2022 team.

Narduzzi, who suffered the most lopsided loss of his career and Pitt's worst since a 60-6 defeat to Notre Dame in 1996, said after the game that the 2-6 Panthers have struggled to fill holes this season. Pitt had six players selected in the 2023 NFL draft, tied with Clemson for most in the ACC and the fifth-most among FBS teams.

"As a football coach you lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you're going to replace them, and obviously we haven't," Narduzzi told reporters at Notre Dame Stadium. "Again, it starts with me. I didn't do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me, and we've got to make plays."

After Narduzzi's quote appeared on social media, several current Pitt players responded. Safety Javon McIntyre reposted Narduzzi's quote with the caption, "huh," and a thinking emoji. Rodney Hammond Jr. posted it with a question mark and "crazy world."

Narduzzi responded with a post of his own on X, formerly Twitter, where he took full responsibility for the loss.

"Like I said after the game, it starts with me," Narduzzi posted. "I didn't do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me! I remain committed to finishing the season strong with our team!"

Narduzzi guided Pitt to an ACC title in 2021 and a second straight AP Top 25 finish in 2022, but is in danger of recording his worst season at the school. Pitt has had only one losing season under his watch, back in 2017, and has not lost more than seven games in a season during his tenure.

The Panthers host No. 4 Florida State next week.