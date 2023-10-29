Open Extended Reactions

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was disqualified from Saturday's matchup against UCLA at the Rose Bowl after a targeting call prior to halftime.

With UCLA up 7-6 and in Colorado territory late in the second quarter, Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers found running back Carsen Ryan on a pass across the middle of the field. Sanders, who was running at full speed toward Ryan, appeared to lead with his shoulder on the hit. But during contact, Sanders' helmet hit Ryan's, whose back had been turned away from the Colorado defender.

As flags flew toward Sanders following the tackle, the son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders flexed in celebration on what would have been a third-down stop. The play was reviewed for targeting and confirmed, giving the Bruins a first down and sending Shilo to the sidelines for the rest of the contest.

Shilo has 36 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception this season.

The Buffaloes under Deion Sanders are 4-3 this season after starting the year 3-0. With five games left, Colorado needs two more wins to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2020 and a year after the Buffaloes went 1-11.