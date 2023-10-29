Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta becomes the first woman to score in a FCS HBCU game with an extra point in the second quarter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. (0:28)

Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta on Saturday became the first woman to score in an FCS HBCU game, connecting on three extra points in the Tigers' 40-14 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Armenta -- a 5-foot-7 native of Ventura, California, who is also a soccer player at Jackson State -- made history in the second quarter, capping a touchdown drive that included a 25-yard Jacobian Morgan scoring pass to DJ Stevens with 5:35 remaining before halftime.

She added two more extra points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers improved to 6-3.

"We did not know it was going to happen, and we are super excited. We all started yelling because we had no idea," Brandy Armenta, Leilani's mother, told The Clarion-Ledger. "My daughter had no idea she would be kicking in the game today. We are beyond ecstatic."

Jackson State kicker Dylan Wasson also scored in the game. He finished with two field goals and an extra point as the Tigers kept the 1-7 Golden Lions winless in the SWAC at 0-5.

"That's what we've been waiting on all season, a complete game from all three phases from our football team," Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor said. "Special teams were lights out today. The defense was lights out; they did what they do every week -- create turnovers, get to the quarterback and get the opposing offense off the field.

"The offense finally came along, too. They did an awesome job. I think the thing with the offense is just the turnovers, and they eliminated that today."

Jackson State improved to 4-2 in the league.