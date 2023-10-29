Paul Finebaum gives his top 5 teams after Week 9 of the college football season. (1:23)

The Oklahoma Sooners dropped four spots to No. 10, the top five teams held their places and Kansas and Kansas State both entered The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday.

Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes and distancing itself from No. 2 Michigan after the Bulldogs walloped Florida on Saturday.

The Wolverines, who were off Saturday after a week of being in the news for an NCAA investigation, received nine first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each received three first-place votes.

Washington remained at No. 5, one spot ahead of Pac-12 rival Oregon. The Ducks moved up two spots to No. 6 after a dominant win at Utah, which dropped five spots to No. 18.

Texas stayed put at No. 7 while Alabama moved up to No. 8 and Penn State to ninth.

The Sooners, who lost for the first time this season and to Kansas for the first time since 1997, tumbled in the rankings behind Big 12 rival Texas, which Oklahoma beat in a thriller three weeks ago.

Kansas reentered the rankings at No. 22 after one of the biggest victories in program history, and Kansas State moved back in at No. 25 ahead of a big matchup at Texas on Saturday.

The Sunflower State rivals have a long history of bad football.

AP Top 25 college football poll First-place votes in parentheses 1. Georgia (48) 2. Michigan (9) 3. Ohio State (3) 4. Florida State (3) 5. Washington 6. Oregon 7. Texas 8. Alabama 9. Penn State 10. Oklahoma 11. Ole Miss 12. Notre Dame 13. LSU 14. Missouri 15. Louisville 16. Oregon State 17. Air Force 18. Utah 19. Tennessee 20. UCLA 21. Tulane 22. Kansas 23. James Madison 24. Southern Cal 25. Kansas State

Kansas State turned one of the most hapless programs in the country around in the 1990s under Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder, and the Wildcats have stayed competitive to varying degrees ever since, winning three Big 12 titles -- including last season.

Historically, Kansas has had a few more runs of success, though the Jayhawks' last conference championship came in the Big Eight in 1968. From 2010 to '20, Kansas was the standard for Power 5 ineptitude, winning a total of 21 games.

Kansas' 5-0 start to last season put the Jayhawks and Wildcats in the AP Top 25 together for two weeks, the first time since 2007 that had happened.

Other than that, Kansas and Kansas State have appeared in the same AP poll only 17 times (all in 1995 and '96) in the 87-year history of the poll.

With both teams sitting at 6-2 heading into the final month of the season, the Jayhawks and Wildcats have a solid chance to finish the season ranked for just the second time ever.

In 1995, Kansas State was No. 7 and Kansas was ninth in the final Top 25.

Moving out

Atlantic Coast Conference rivals North Carolina and Duke both dropped out of the rankings.

The Tar Heels, who lost to Georgia Tech on Saturday for their second straight defeat, are unranked for the first time this season.

Duke had been ranked since beating Clemson in Week 1, but the Blue Devils lost two straight to fall to 5-3 on the season. Duke was shut out by Louisville on Saturday.

Conference call

SEC: 6 (Nos. 1, 8, 11, 13, 14, 19).

Pac-12: 6 (Nos. 5, 6, 16, 18, 20, 24).

Big 12: 4 (Nos. 7, 10, 22, 25).

Big Ten: 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 9).

ACC: 2 (Nos. 4, 15).

Mountain West: 1 (No. 17).

American: 1 (No. 21).

Sun Belt: 1 (No. 23).

Independent: 1 (No. 12).

Ranked vs. ranked

No. 14 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia: First meeting with both teams ranked since 2014.

No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC: Second straight year the Huskies and Trojans meet ranked, which hadn't happened since 1994-95.

No. 25 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas: First Top 25 matchup since 2012, when the Wildcats were No. 7 and Longhorns were No. 23.

No. 13 LSU at No. 8 Alabama: The 31st ranked-vs.-ranked matchup in the series, and the 18th since 2002.