LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is in the midst of one of his best college seasons.

Through eight games, Daniels has thrown for 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He has 2,573 passing yards and 521 on the ground, on pace for career highs in both categories. He has thrown at least three touchdown passes in seven straight games, equaling Joe Burrow in 2019 for the longest streak by an LSU player in the past 20 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Daniels, who has led the Tigers to a 6-2 record, putting himself in the Heisman Trophy mix, has become known for making wild and risky plays that have made him a must-watch player.

From hurdles to on-the-run throws, here are some of the most eye-popping plays of his LSU career.

Daniels escapes pocket for 86-yard TD pass

In Saturday's 62-0 win over Army, a game in which Daniels accounted for four touchdowns, arguably his most impressive came in the first quarter.

With pressure coming right at him, Daniels popped out of the pocket and threw a dot to WR Brian Thomas Jr. for an 86-yard touchdown, the third-longest pass in LSU history.

Daniels jukes defender en route to 40-yard run

Against the then-No. 8 Florida State Seminoles, Daniels threw for 346 yards and one touchdown but made arguably his best play on a first-and-10 in the second quarter.

The quarterback ran right up the middle on a draw play, avoiding two defenders and juking another before being brought down. The 40-yard run was Daniels' longest since Nov. 27, 2021.

A hard hit leads to a turnover

LSU's wild game against the Ole Miss Rebels led to fans rushing the field and a Daniels turnover going viral.

Daniels had 513 total yards and five touchdowns, becoming the third player in LSU history to record at least 500 combined passing and rushing yards.

However, late in the first quarter, Daniels coughed the ball up after taking a massive hit on the run. Daniels broke a couple of tackles before losing the ball.

Daniels shows off the vertical

There was something in the air during that matchup against Florida State.

Near the end of the first quarter, Daniels hurdled a defender while scrambling up the middle. The decision almost proved catastrophic, as Daniels took a hard hit midair and was thrown to the ground.

A long run to edge the Tide

The last time LSU played Alabama, on Nov. 5, 2022, Daniels led the Tigers to an upset win over the Tide.

Daniels had only 182 yards passing (among his lowest totals for the season) but he led the Tigers with 95 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Daniels' biggest play came in overtime, when he pulled the ball in on a read option and ran 25 yards for a score. On the next play, Daniels converted the gutsy two-point conversion with a short pass to secure the victory.