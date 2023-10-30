Open Extended Reactions

Oregon added yet another top-300 prospect to its 2024 recruiting class on Monday, when defensive end Elijah Rushing announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Rushing is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound recruit out of Tucson, Arizona, and chose Oregon over offers from Arizona, Tennessee, Notre Dame, UCLA and a handful of others.

Rushing had been committed to Arizona, but decommitted on Oct. 8. At the time of his decommitment, Rushing said he acknowledged that the Arizona program was on the rise, but it wasn't the right fit for him and that he needed to back off of his commitment.

His announcement for the Ducks gives Oregon 15 ESPN 300 recruits in the 2024 class. He is the ninth top-300 commit on the defensive side for Oregon and is the highest ranked recruit in the class, ahead of defensive tackle Aydin Brand, who is the No. 45 prospect overall.

Rushing brings a ton of ability in the pass rush for Oregon's future defense as he had 11.5 sacks in his junior season, as well as 13.5 tackles for loss.

Prior to his commitment, Oregon had the No. 4 recruiting class overall.